TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,347 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 262,424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $13,964,000 after buying an additional 6,890 shares during the last quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 400.9% in the first quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd now owns 5,860 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 13.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,975 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,060,531 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $56,081,000 after purchasing an additional 21,974 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on TJX. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Cowen set a $63.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.34.

Shares of TJX stock traded up $1.31 on Tuesday, hitting $52.01. The stock had a trading volume of 356,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,885,555. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.46. TJX Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $41.49 and a 52-week high of $57.15.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 57.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.60%.

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $75,998.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,019,657.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David T. Ching sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $1,044,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,846.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.