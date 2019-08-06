Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TWI. ValuEngine raised shares of Titan International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Sidoti set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Titan International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Titan International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Titan International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

Shares of NYSE TWI remained flat at $$2.91 on Tuesday. 569,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,428. Titan International has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $8.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $180.50 million, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 2.04.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.25). Titan International had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $390.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Titan International will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in Titan International by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 566,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 184,513 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Titan International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Titan International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,351,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,279,000 after purchasing an additional 31,199 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Titan International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Titan International by 1,955.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 268,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 255,221 shares in the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

