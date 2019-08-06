Timberline Resources (CVE:TBR) Trading 5% Higher

Timberline Resources Corp (CVE:TBR) shares traded up 5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.11, 102,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 219% from the average session volume of 32,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 million and a PE ratio of -3.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.10.

About Timberline Resources (CVE:TBR)

Timberline Resources Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Eureka property covering an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in the southern part of the Eureka mining district of Eureka county, Nevada; the Elder Creek property covering approximately 9,600 acres located in northern Nevada; and the ICBM (Paiute) Project consisting of approximately 1,346 acres located in the Battle Mountain Mining District, Lander and Humboldt Counties, Nevada.

