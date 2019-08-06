Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,234 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of THO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,057,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,345,000 after acquiring an additional 696,621 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 1,031.2% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 674,971 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,098,000 after acquiring an additional 615,304 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Thor Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,604,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 734.8% during the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 470,911 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,371,000 after acquiring an additional 414,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,632,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $288,945,000 after acquiring an additional 231,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thor Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.44.

NYSE:THO traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.93. 7,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,468. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.71 and a 1-year high of $109.94.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The construction company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

In other Thor Industries news, Director James L. Ziemer purchased 3,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.23 per share, for a total transaction of $202,880.35. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,263 shares in the company, valued at $873,501.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

