Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 73.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRI traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.45. 11,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,242. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.71. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 1-year low of $44.78 and a 1-year high of $70.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.20, a PEG ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.54.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 69.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 192.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TRI shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine lowered Thomson Reuters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.59.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

