The Yield Growth (CNSX:BOSS) Trading 18.9% Higher

The Yield Growth Corp. (CNSX:BOSS) shot up 18.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.46 and last traded at $0.44, 908,097 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

Separately, Fundamental Research began coverage on shares of The Yield Growth in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “top pick” rating and a $0.55 price objective on the stock.

The Yield Growth Company Profile (CNSX:BOSS)

The Yield Growth Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells of wellness products. The company offers cosmetic and therapeutic products made of cannabis sativa hemp root oil and essential oils; and an anti-aging serum and a lip balm under the Urban Juve brand. It also provides massage and body oils, face mists, moisturizers, deodorants, and topical creams for acute and chronic pain.

