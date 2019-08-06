The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.78

Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.78 and traded as high as $20.91. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust shares last traded at $20.77, with a volume of 10,761 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.78.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 856,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,671,000 after acquiring an additional 52,661 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 717,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,265,000 after buying an additional 18,059 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 14.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 503,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,713,000 after buying an additional 62,386 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 164,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,568,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 4.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 133,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 5,366 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:GDV)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

