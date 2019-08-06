TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TG Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer and other underserved therapeutic needs. The Company is focused on the development of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various B-cell proliferative disorders including lymphoma, leukemia, and auto-immune diseases. TG Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Manhattan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in New York. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 13th. BidaskClub cut TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $6.62. 51,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,117. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.78. TG Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 309.17% and a negative net margin of 99,471.43%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TG Therapeutics will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 17,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $149,529.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Weiss acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.04 per share, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,529,000 after acquiring an additional 98,479 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 71,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 6,812 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 755,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 70,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.55% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

