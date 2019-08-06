Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.15), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $155.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.60 million. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

NYSE TGH traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $9.15. 138,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,805. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.73 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 2.20. Textainer Group has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $16.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Textainer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Textainer Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.