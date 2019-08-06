Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 49,164 Shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. reduced its stake in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 49,164 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Genesis Energy were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Genesis Energy by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Genesis Energy by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 20,096 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Genesis Energy during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. MAI Capital Management raised its position in Genesis Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 218,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Genesis Energy by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 74.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Jastrow II bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.54 per share, with a total value of $1,077,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,578.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ryan S. Sims bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at $174,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Genesis Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Genesis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Genesis Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.40.

Shares of GEL stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,102. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.48. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 52 week low of $17.55 and a 52 week high of $25.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -263.13 and a beta of 1.25.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $634.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is -2,750.00%.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

