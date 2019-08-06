Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 19,457 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,457 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWY. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 206.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,232,000 after acquiring an additional 895,038 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,076,000. XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $561,000. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWY traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $51.87. The company had a trading volume of 96,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,715,034. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.60. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12 month low of $51.08 and a 12 month high of $68.86.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

