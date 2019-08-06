Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 15,800 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. reduced its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,800 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Agree Realty by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,062,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,349,000 after buying an additional 298,272 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Agree Realty by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,537,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,635,000 after buying an additional 22,990 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Agree Realty by 172.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,150,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,989,000 after buying an additional 728,368 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Agree Realty by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 517,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,622,000 after buying an additional 48,045 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Agree Realty by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 480,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,792,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Farris G. Kalil sold 1,034 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $65,865.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig Erlich acquired 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.47 per share, for a total transaction of $50,602.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,661.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 10,800 shares of company stock worth $695,777 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ADC traded up $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.37. 53,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,184. Agree Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $50.72 and a 1-year high of $70.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.29). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 39.76%. The firm had revenue of $44.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.05 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

