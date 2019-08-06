Texas Yale Capital Corp. Reduces Stock Position in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lowered its stake in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,324 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in Packaging Corp Of America in the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Packaging Corp Of America in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 0.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 31,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 39.3% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 28,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 8,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Corp Of America alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on PKG shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.02 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens downgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $106.00 price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Packaging Corp Of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.09.

In other news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.48, for a total transaction of $507,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,929.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PKG stock traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $100.23. 5,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170,853. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.71. Packaging Corp Of America has a 52 week low of $77.90 and a 52 week high of $118.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Packaging Corp Of America will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Packaging Corp Of America’s payout ratio is 39.35%.

About Packaging Corp Of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corp Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corp Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.