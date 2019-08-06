Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $1.38 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. reduced its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,337 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $32,000. C J Advisory Inc bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 257.1% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.64.

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $2.50 on Tuesday, hitting $162.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.92. The company has a market cap of $69.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.91. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $121.40 and a one year high of $172.00.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Dermot J. O’brien sold 1,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $286,972.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,747.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

