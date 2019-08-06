Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lessened its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 50.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,983 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 2,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 3,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Argus increased their price target on Sempra Energy to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $141.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.43.

Shares of SRE traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $132.87. The stock had a trading volume of 33,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,071. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $104.88 and a 12 month high of $141.86. The company has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.64.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.09). Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.9675 dividend. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 69.48%.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey W. Martin sold 9,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.85, for a total transaction of $1,257,119.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 36,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,872,541.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total value of $97,944.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,573.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,515 shares of company stock valued at $8,148,984 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

