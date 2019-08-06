Texas Yale Capital Corp. Decreases Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 48.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,231 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 29,371 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 114.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 406.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock traded up $2.25 on Tuesday, hitting $171.11. 2,820,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,107,498. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $351.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $121.60 and a 1-year high of $184.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.09.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 53.43%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Visa from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Visa from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $196.00 target price on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visa from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.46.

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $639,555.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,783.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

