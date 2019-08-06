Texas Yale Capital Corp. Cuts Position in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NYSE ARCA BIOTECHNO (BMV:FBT)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. trimmed its holdings in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NYSE ARCA BIOTECHNO (BMV:FBT) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NYSE ARCA BIOTECHNO were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FBT. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NYSE ARCA BIOTECHNO by 31.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,398,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,932,000 after buying an additional 334,286 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NYSE ARCA BIOTECHNO during the first quarter worth about $24,718,000. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NYSE ARCA BIOTECHNO during the first quarter worth about $7,489,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NYSE ARCA BIOTECHNO by 10.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 337,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,938,000 after purchasing an additional 32,363 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NYSE ARCA BIOTECHNO by 32.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 115,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,411,000 after purchasing an additional 27,956 shares during the period.

Shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NYSE ARCA BIOTECHNO stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.18. 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NYSE ARCA BIOTECHNO has a 12-month low of $100.90 and a 12-month high of $147.10.

