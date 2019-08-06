TETN RESO/PAR VTG FPD 0.1 (CVE:TETH) Trading Up 2.6%

TETN RESO/PAR VTG FPD 0.1 (CVE:TETH) was up 2.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40, approximately 875 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 142,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

The company has a market cap of $28.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.61.

