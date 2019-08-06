Terracoin Price Up 23.1% This Week (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. Terracoin has a total market cap of $908,644.00 and $166.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terracoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0396 or 0.00000337 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and C-CEX. During the last seven days, Terracoin has traded 23.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11,737.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $341.43 or 0.02910427 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $120.36 or 0.01025557 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00006821 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00017680 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000716 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Terracoin

Terracoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, C-CEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

