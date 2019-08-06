TenX (PAY) Market Capitalization Tops $15.86 Million

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 6th. TenX has a market capitalization of $15.86 million and $456,509.00 worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TenX has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar. One TenX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001169 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Livecoin, Neraex and Upbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00235864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008564 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $150.29 or 0.01284928 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00020953 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00098116 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000445 BTC.

TenX Profile

TenX was first traded on June 6th, 2016. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,956,554 tokens. TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech

Buying and Selling TenX

TenX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bithumb, Vebitcoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OKEx, Bittrex, Cobinhood, LATOKEN, Kyber Network, BigONE, Coinrail, Liqui, COSS, Kucoin, Huobi, Bit-Z, Neraex, HitBTC, Upbit, IDEX, BitBay, Gate.io and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

