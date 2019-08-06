TELIA Co A B/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

TELIA Co A B/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telia Company AB provides network access and telecommunication services. The company also offers mobile and broadband; and fixed services, including telephony, data and TV services. It operates primarily in Sweden and Europe. Telia Company AB, formerly known as TeliaSonera AB, is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

OTCMKTS TLSNY traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $8.62. 25,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,016. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.98. TELIA Co A B/ADR has a 52-week low of $8.21 and a 52-week high of $9.66.

TELIA Co A B/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TELIA Co A B/ADR will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TELIA Co A B/ADR

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It also provides contact center, Internet of Things (IoT), hosting, managed Wi-Fi, and cloud and security services; data center and infrastructure services; IP-network solutions and system integration services; and financing solutions.

