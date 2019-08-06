TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) Receives $26.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

TTGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

In related news, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $575,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 464,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,688,922.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.98, for a total transaction of $59,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at $937,521.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 242,000 shares of company stock worth $5,055,740. Insiders own 18.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of TechTarget by 155.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,558 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in TechTarget during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in TechTarget by 924.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,271 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in TechTarget by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in TechTarget by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 5,979 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TTGT stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.20. The company had a trading volume of 151,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,709. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. TechTarget has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $29.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.37 million, a PE ratio of 47.11 and a beta of 0.81.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The information services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $29.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.32 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TechTarget will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

