TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) Hits Market Capitalization of $291,056.00

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. During the last seven days, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded 26.7% higher against the US dollar. TEAM (TokenStars) has a market capitalization of $291,056.00 and $17,656.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TEAM (TokenStars) token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0246 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Particl (PART) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00021043 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000070 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000148 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) Token Profile

TEAM (TokenStars) (CRYPTO:TEAM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,847,457 tokens. The official message board for TEAM (TokenStars) is medium.com/@tokenstars . TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin . The official website for TEAM (TokenStars) is tokenstars.com/team

Buying and Selling TEAM (TokenStars)

TEAM (TokenStars) can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEAM (TokenStars) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEAM (TokenStars) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TEAM (TokenStars) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

