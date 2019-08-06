Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.52

Taseko Mines Ltd (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.54, with a volume of 354710 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TKO. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$1.50 to C$1.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$1.00 target price on shares of Taseko Mines in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Taseko Mines from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$1.30 to C$0.85 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1.22.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $130.21 million and a PE ratio of -5.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.95, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$70.27 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taseko Mines Ltd will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.