Taseko Mines (TGB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) will post its Q2 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Taseko Mines to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $52.86 million during the quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN TGB traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.42. The stock had a trading volume of 18,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,704. Taseko Mines has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $0.85.

TGB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities lowered Taseko Mines from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Taseko Mines in a research report on Friday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Taseko Mines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.75.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

