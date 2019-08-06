Taseko Mines (TGB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) will post its Q2 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Taseko Mines to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter.
Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $52.86 million during the quarter.
NYSEAMERICAN TGB traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.42. The stock had a trading volume of 18,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,704. Taseko Mines has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $0.85.
About Taseko Mines
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.
