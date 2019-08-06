Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.75.

A number of research firms recently commented on TGE. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Tallgrass Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Tallgrass Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,220,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,246,000 after acquiring an additional 165,139 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 8.9% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,471,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,991,000 after acquiring an additional 120,851 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,215,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 58.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,107,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,375,000 after acquiring an additional 408,955 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 16.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,071,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,927,000 after acquiring an additional 149,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGE traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,402,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,911. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.70. Tallgrass Energy has a twelve month low of $17.21 and a twelve month high of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.09). Tallgrass Energy had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 29.12%. The company had revenue of $197.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Tallgrass Energy will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Tallgrass Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Tallgrass Energy’s payout ratio is presently 170.08%.

About Tallgrass Energy

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

