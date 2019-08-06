Talend (TLND) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) is set to announce its Q2 2019 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.59 million. Talend had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 168.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts expect Talend to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLND opened at $31.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $910.19 million, a P/E ratio of -26.16 and a beta of 0.02. Talend has a fifty-two week low of $31.14 and a fifty-two week high of $73.52.

TLND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Talend from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Talend in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talend from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Talend from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup set a $52.00 price target on shares of Talend and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

In other Talend news, COO Laurent Bride sold 3,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $166,905.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 174,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,377,326.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

