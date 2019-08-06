Takeaway.com (AMS:TKWY) PT Set at €88.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €88.00 ($102.33) target price on Takeaway.com (AMS:TKWY) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TKWY. Deutsche Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($74.42) target price on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €91.00 ($105.81) target price on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €85.00 ($98.84) target price on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €72.90 ($84.77).

