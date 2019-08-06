TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) Issues FY 2020 Earnings Guidance

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) issued an update on its FY 2020 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.15-4.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.6-2.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.65 billion.TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.71-3.96 EPS.

NASDAQ TTWO traded up $11.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.64. 221,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,482. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 1-year low of $84.41 and a 1-year high of $139.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.80.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.68. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The firm had revenue of $422.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.18.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 8,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total value of $962,679.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total transaction of $2,718,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,993 shares of company stock worth $3,706,028. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

