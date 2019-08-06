T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Position Decreased by Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ reduced its stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group accounts for about 3.9% of Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 740.5% in the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 483,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,629,000 after purchasing an additional 425,896 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,756,000. Provident Trust Co. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,734,776 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $173,686,000 after purchasing an additional 93,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 232.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,820,000 after purchasing an additional 89,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total transaction of $374,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,155.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 36,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.41, for a total value of $4,221,500.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 414,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,382,215.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,791 shares of company stock valued at $6,829,702. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.33. 42,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,944. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.92. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52-week low of $84.59 and a 52-week high of $120.75.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 36.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.25.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.