Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.89.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SYRS shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

SYRS traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.91. The stock had a trading volume of 6,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,918. The stock has a market cap of $343.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.94. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.17 and a twelve month high of $13.16. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.78.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.42 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,137.55% and a negative return on equity of 79.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Venture Fund Vii L.P. Arch sold 63,000 shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $489,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,986,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,063,000 after acquiring an additional 372,462 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 306,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 244,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 93,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 23,234 shares in the last quarter. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

