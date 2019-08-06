Synthetic Biologics (SYN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Synthetic Biologics (NASDAQ:SYN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th.

Synthetic Biologics (NASDAQ:SYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter.

Shares of SYN stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.45. 56,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,526. Synthetic Biologics has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $8.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.53.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, develops therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients. Its lead product candidates are in Phase III development, such as SYN-004 that is designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics for the prevention of C.

