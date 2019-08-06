Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $77.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.19 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 67.57% and a negative return on equity of 76.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS.

Shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.10. 3,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,706. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.91. The company has a market capitalization of $358.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.57. Synchronoss Technologies has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $8.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

In related news, insider Ronald Prague sold 8,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $68,993.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David D. Clark sold 20,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total value of $165,144.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $850,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,506 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 28,423 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 41.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNCR. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Synchronoss Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.92.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of things platforms, products, and solutions worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices.

