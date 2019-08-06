Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $77.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.19 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 67.57% and a negative return on equity of 76.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS.
Shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.10. 3,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,706. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.91. The company has a market capitalization of $358.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.57. Synchronoss Technologies has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $8.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
In related news, insider Ronald Prague sold 8,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $68,993.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David D. Clark sold 20,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total value of $165,144.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNCR. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Synchronoss Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.92.
About Synchronoss Technologies
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of things platforms, products, and solutions worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices.
Featured Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?
Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.