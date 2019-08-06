Swarthmore Group Inc. Purchases 131,550 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Swarthmore Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 970.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 145,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 131,550 shares during the quarter. SS&C Technologies makes up about 2.1% of Swarthmore Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $8,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 13,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 202.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:SSNC traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.44. 1,338,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,404,378. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.70. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.96 and a 12-month high of $67.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. SS&C Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SS&C Technologies news, SVP Joseph J. Frank sold 10,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $607,344.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,910 shares in the company, valued at $593,509.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan E. Michael bought 2,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $96,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SSNC shares. ValuEngine downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on SS&C Technologies to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

Recommended Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.