Swarthmore Group Inc. Increases Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Swarthmore Group Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 920.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,675 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 2.9% of Swarthmore Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $11,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,706,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $605,651,000 after acquiring an additional 17,860 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $314,000. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 38,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,549,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 57,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 236,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,676,000 after acquiring an additional 8,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $3.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $272.33. 88,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,445,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.34 and a 12-month high of $305.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.64.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 14.24%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

TMO has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up previously from $285.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.17.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.83, for a total value of $14,241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 342,193 shares in the company, valued at $97,466,832.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director C Martin Harris sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.73, for a total value of $74,450.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,606.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,775 shares of company stock valued at $14,986,676. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

