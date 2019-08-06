Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) PT Set at $36.00 by Maxim Group

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) has been assigned a $36.00 price objective by Maxim Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 104.55% from the company’s current price.

NASDAQ SMCI traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.60. 197,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,700. Super Micro Computer has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $23.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.74.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides high performance server solutions based on modular and open architecture. It offers a range of server, storage, blade, workstation, and full rack solutions, as well as networking devices, server management software, and technology support and services.

