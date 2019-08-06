Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Trading Down 12.7%

Sunworks Inc (NASDAQ:SUNW)’s stock price traded down 12.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.48, 11,450 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 869,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Sunworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunworks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $16.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.56.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter. Sunworks had a negative return on equity of 54.27% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $18.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Sunworks Inc will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photo voltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, and residential markets in California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington, the United States. The company also designs, arranges, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial projects.

