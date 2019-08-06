Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) PT Set at $15.00 by Deutsche Bank

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) has been given a $15.00 price target by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wedbush upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. TheStreet cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $13.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,099,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,289. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 7.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.48. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $16.91.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.15). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $302.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Windward LLC raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 33,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 63,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 209,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.