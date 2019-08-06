Sunlands Online Education Group – (NYSE:STG) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sunlands Online Education Group – (NYSE:STG) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned Sunlands Online Education Group an industry rank of 149 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

STG has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Sunlands Online Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Sunlands Online Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

STG traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.27. 7,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,891. Sunlands Online Education Group has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $7.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.26.

Sunlands Online Education Group (NYSE:STG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $84.07 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sunlands Online Education Group will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Sunlands Online Education Group

Sunlands Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of master of business administration programs.

