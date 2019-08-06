SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SunCoke Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. SunCoke Energy reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that SunCoke Energy will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover SunCoke Energy.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $407.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.30 million. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of NYSE SXC traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.44. 78,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,262. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.37. The firm has a market cap of $436.17 million, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.26. SunCoke Energy has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in SunCoke Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 834,899 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after buying an additional 13,226 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 765,979 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after acquiring an additional 47,537 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 529,883 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 95,455 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 29,570 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 397,395 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 62,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

