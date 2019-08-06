Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Takes Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,634,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 5.7% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 78,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,873,000 after buying an additional 16,053 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 170,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,629,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. grace capital grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. grace capital now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 434.0% in the second quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 156,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,036,000 after buying an additional 126,935 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $3.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $289.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,462,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,064,195. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $235.46 and a fifty-two week high of $303.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $298.17.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

