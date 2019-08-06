Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Purchases 532 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,174 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $3,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 42,957 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 77,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,427,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 16,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.68, for a total transaction of $3,774,827.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,958,845.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 2,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $687,836.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,131.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,154 shares of company stock worth $4,955,775. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BDX traded up $3.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $240.23. 134,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,774. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $250.82. Becton Dickinson and Co has a twelve month low of $208.62 and a twelve month high of $265.87. The company has a market cap of $63.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. Analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 27.97%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BDX. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine lowered Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $266.00 target price (down from $267.00) on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.27.

Becton Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.