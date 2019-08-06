Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Purchases 1,941 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $5,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 630.2% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paypal in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 386.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 605.7% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

In other news, EVP Aaron Karczmer sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total value of $359,858.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,394.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 8,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $993,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,470 shares in the company, valued at $13,709,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,840 shares of company stock worth $11,336,732. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Paypal from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price target (up from $123.00) on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.81.

Shares of Paypal stock traded up $1.65 on Tuesday, reaching $105.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,714,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,310,312. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $121.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.99.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. Paypal had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Further Reading: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.