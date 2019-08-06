Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Increases Holdings in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHTR. Chemical Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 320.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHTR stock traded up $4.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $384.16. The company had a trading volume of 575,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,609. The stock has a market cap of $85.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.59, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.23. Charter Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $272.91 and a 1-year high of $417.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $399.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.40). Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $11.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications Inc will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, Director Lance Conn sold 927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $370,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,820,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.78, for a total value of $389,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,588,879.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price (up from $425.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Cowen boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $413.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $415.71.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

