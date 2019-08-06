Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $2.66 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter worth $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter worth $31,000. Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 51.0% during the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 108.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on WM. CIBC restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $126.00 price target on shares of Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.30.

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 84,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $9,823,424.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,963,125.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total transaction of $34,278.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,378 shares in the company, valued at $6,331,164.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WM stock traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $116.00. The stock had a trading volume of 66,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,986. The company has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.64. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.22 and a fifty-two week high of $118.89.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

