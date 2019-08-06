Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $2.32 Million Stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 3.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,604,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,100,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,327 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 9.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,500,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,440,247,000 after purchasing an additional 904,028 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 44.8% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,450,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $198,939,000 after purchasing an additional 448,948 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 16,739.9% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 424,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,420,000 after purchasing an additional 421,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 23.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,940,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $266,111,000 after purchasing an additional 362,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Diane D. Bengston sold 6,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.53, for a total value of $1,017,809.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,887.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.75, for a total transaction of $1,477,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 247,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,530,448.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,899 shares of company stock worth $6,189,059 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE TRV traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $145.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,797. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.87. Travelers Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $111.08 and a twelve month high of $155.09. The firm has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.30). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.69%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Travelers Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.65.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.