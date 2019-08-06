Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Grows Stock Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 18.4% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 10,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 23.6% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,021,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,846,000 after buying an additional 385,763 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 14.4% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 9.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.90, for a total value of $324,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,315 shares in the company, valued at $3,716,113.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph T. Kelliher sold 5,741 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.26, for a total value of $1,189,879.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,717,326.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,300 shares of company stock worth $20,217,711 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE traded up $3.48 on Tuesday, reaching $211.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,026,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,215. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $164.25 and a 12-month high of $213.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.15.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $207.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NextEra Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.50.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

