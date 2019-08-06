Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Buys 876 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

EW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $200.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.74.

Shares of EW stock traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.68. The stock had a trading volume of 29,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,306. The business has a fifty day moving average of $196.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.87. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1-year low of $134.53 and a 1-year high of $219.71.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Huimin Wang sold 4,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.54, for a total value of $983,661.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,898 shares in the company, valued at $7,805,402.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.54, for a total value of $53,562.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,466,354.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,153 shares of company stock worth $32,961,920 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.