Strs Ohio Sells 20,945 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 602,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,945 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.16% of Equity Residential worth $45,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 162.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQR stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.70. 45,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,315,113. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $62.40 and a 12 month high of $81.88. The firm has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.22.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). Equity Residential had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $669.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.567 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.85%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EQR. Raymond James upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.74 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.65.

In other news, EVP Scott Fenster sold 2,477 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.36, for a total value of $196,574.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark J. Parrell sold 59,385 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.60, for a total value of $4,548,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,111,301.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,820 shares of company stock worth $8,778,915. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

