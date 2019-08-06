Strs Ohio Reduces Position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 980,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,439 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.07% of Schlumberger worth $38,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in Schlumberger by 144.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 237,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,584,000 after buying an additional 140,403 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.1% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 44.3% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after purchasing an additional 41,076 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.6% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 3,437,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $136,608,000 after purchasing an additional 152,088 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 31.2% in the first quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 31,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 7,566 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $44.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Schlumberger to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Schlumberger to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.17.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Stephanie Cox sold 24,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $976,473.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,508.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $473,038.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,060,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.89. The stock had a trading volume of 441,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,670,741. Schlumberger Limited. has a twelve month low of $34.46 and a twelve month high of $67.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.14.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 123.46%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.